Govt urged to work with CSOs on rights awareness

BY FARAI MATIASHE

Zimbabwe Gender Commission chief executive officer Virginia Muwanigwa has called on government to work hand-in-hand with civil society organisations (CSOs) to raise awareness and educate young girls about their constitutional rights.

She said this while speaking at the International Day of the Girl Child commemorations organised by Shamwari Yemwanasikana (SYS) and the Canadian embassy in Harare yesterday.

“To all stakeholders, including the government, churches, civil society groups and the media, I urge you to raise awareness about the Constitution to the girls. They need to know their rights. I have heard there are (moves towards) translating it. You should distribute copies,” she said.

“When young girls know their rights, they will be able to challenge and seek justice when their rights are violated, like the Constitution guarantees the right to education, health and so forth.

When a girl child knows that she is not supposed to be married off early and such happens to her, then she will be able to speak up.”

SYS director Ekenia Chifamba said they had brought in successful women to inspire young girls and to create opportunities for them.

“We have created a platform where these women can actually come through as mentors, as an inspiration to the young girls that whatever they have gone through, they can be successful,” she said.

SYS also launched a pad bank programme to mobilise sanitary ware for the young girls.