Former student attempts to kill teacher in revenge fight

A 48-YEAR-OLD Chivhu teacher is currently admitted at a Harare hospital after he was struck on the head with an iron bar by a former student on a mission to avenge the beatings he got during his school days.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Bernard Nyika, a teacher at Masasa Secondary School in Chikomba, sustained a deep cut on his head after he was struck by an intoxicated Elliot Magaya (18) of Magaya village, under Chief Mutekedza.

Magaya is currently in remand facing attempted murder charges.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying despite the brutal attack, Nyika was now in a stable condition.

“We are against all forms of violence and those who are caught perpetrating it will be arrested and charged accordingly. The complainant, a teacher in Chivhu, is currently in a stable condition while the suspect is in remand facing attempted murder charges. We urge the youths to desist from taking illegal intoxicating substances to avoid such incidences,” he said.

It is reported that on September 29 at around 7pm, Magaya, who was expelled from school while doing Form 2 after he was found in possession of a traditionally brewed illicit beer known as chikokiyana, was at Bonda Bottle Store drinking beer with other

patrons.

It is said the suspect then picked a fight with a teacher from Masasa Primary School, saying he wanted to revenge the canning he experienced while at school.

This prompted Nyika to intervene in a bid to stop the quarrelling, but the suspect then turned on him.

After realising that the suspect was now attacking him, Nyika went outside the bottle store and due to darkness, did not see that Magaya was following him.

The suspect, armed with an iron bar, struck Nyika on the head and he fell down with blood gushing out.

The matter was reported at ZRP Masasa who attended the scene and arrested the suspect.

Nyika was taken to Sadza Hospital, where he was admitted before being transferred to Harare for further medical assistance.