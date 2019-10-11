Five Golden Rules for Visiting an Online Casino

Slowly but surely, gambling laws are being shaped all round the world in an effort to catch up with the internet age. Authorities in many countries have been slow to regulate the burgeoning iGaming industry, but a push to make it more accessible, safer and accountable is on the way in every country from Australia to Zimbabwe. Each country will have its esoteric issues to deal with, of course, but there are some rules which every player should abide by, regardless of where they are located. Below we look at five golden rules you should be aware before you visit an online casino:

Check the licence before you play

Anyone with access to the internet and a big of knowhow could create a fake online casino site in an effort to snare people for malicious purposes. Look for credentials from an official body like the Lottery and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe or the National Gaming Board of South Africa. In a similar vein, you want to know that the games are created by credible software developers. Check out the selection of top developers at casino.com/za/slots/ to see what we are talking about. Brands like Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming and IGT are a stamp of quality in online casino games, and they have earned that reputation due to being trustworthy.

Consider Your Options

The very nature of gambling means that you are playing at a slight disadvantage to the house. That’s the same in a land-based casino or an online one. Yet, smart players will always look to narrow that gap and even turn the advantage in their favour. For instance, if you are a roulette fan, choose European roulette over American, as the wheel is set up to push the odds in your favour by a few percentage points. If you play blackjack, check the rules to see where the dealer must stick and twist. These small advantages can make all the difference.

Use Bonuses Wisely

The best online casinos will have generous bonus offers; both for when you sign up and are an existing player. These bonuses will have certain restrictions attached to them, normally a requirement to wager them a number of times before withdrawal. That naturally lends a certain psychology of frivolousness to gaming strategy. In short, you are more likely to risk the bonus money because it does not feel like real money. Yet, being smart – playing games with low stakes, low volatility – can soon mean it becomes real money.

Set Your Boundaries

Part of the regulatory push for online gaming sites is that there are options for players to set gambling controls through the use of deposit limits, time out periods and so on. Having those controls is handy, but you should also set your own limits for playing. That means walking away when you have lost some money or cashing out when you have hit a profit. Setting limitations means you will enjoy the wins more and be able to take a losing session on the chin.

Scour the Sites

Major iGaming companies have huge budgets to run promotions and prize giveaways. Consider all the freebies you receive when you head somewhere like Las Vegas; the online world has a similar purview to offer extra incentives. Search the sites for these promotions; make sure you select the opt-in button when required; and, even check the casino site’s social media pages to see if you can get the latest promo codes for free spins and information on the latest giveaways. Who knows? You could maybe get an extra bonus or something special like an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas with entry to a poker tournament.

Slowly but surely, gambling laws are being shaped all round the world in an effort to catch up with the internet age. Authorities in many countries have been slow to regulate the burgeoning iGaming industry, but a push to make it more accessible, safer and accountable is on the way in every country from Australia to Zimbabwe. Each country will have its esoteric issues to deal with, of course, but there are some rules which every player should abide by, regardless of where they are located. Below we look at five golden rules you should be aware before you visit an online casino:

Check the licence before you play

Anyone with access to the internet and a big of knowhow could create a fake online casino site in an effort to snare people for malicious purposes. Look for credentials from an official body like the Lottery and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe or the National Gaming Board of South Africa. In a similar vein, you want to know that the games are created by credible software developers. Check out the selection of top developers at casino.com/za/slots/ to see what we are talking about. Brands like Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming and IGT are a stamp of quality in online casino games, and they have earned that reputation due to being trustworthy.

Consider Your Options

The very nature of gambling means that you are playing at a slight disadvantage to the house. That’s the same in a land-based casino or an online one. Yet, smart players will always look to narrow that gap and even turn the advantage in their favour. For instance, if you are a roulette fan, choose European roulette over American, as the wheel is set up to push the odds in your favour by a few percentage points. If you play blackjack, check the rules to see where the dealer must stick and twist. These small advantages can make all the difference.

Use Bonuses Wisely

The best online casinos will have generous bonus offers; both for when you sign up and are an existing player. These bonuses will have certain restrictions attached to them, normally a requirement to wager them a number of times before withdrawal. That naturally lends a certain psychology of frivolousness to gaming strategy. In short, you are more likely to risk the bonus money because it does not feel like real money. Yet, being smart – playing games with low stakes, low volatility – can soon mean it becomes real money.

Set Your Boundaries

Part of the regulatory push for online gaming sites is that there are options for players to set gambling controls through the use of deposit limits, time out periods and so on. Having those controls is handy, but you should also set your own limits for playing. That means walking away when you have lost some money or cashing out when you have hit a profit. Setting limitations means you will enjoy the wins more and be able to take a losing session on the chin.

Scour the Sites

Major iGaming companies have huge budgets to run promotions and prize giveaways. Consider all the freebies you receive when you head somewhere like Las Vegas; the online world has a similar purview to offer extra incentives. Search the sites for these promotions; make sure you select the opt-in button when required; and, even check the casino site’s social media pages to see if you can get the latest promo codes for free spins and information on the latest giveaways. Who knows? You could maybe get an extra bonus or something special like an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas with entry to a poker tournament.