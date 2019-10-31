FC Platinum crank pressure on Caps

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM………………(2)

NGEZI PLATINUM………..(1)

DEFENDING champions FC Platinum came from behind to beat Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium yesterday, a result that saw them closing the gap on log leaders Caps United to just two points.

After dropping six points in their last four matches, it looked like the Zvishavane side would surrender their title with a whimper.

But after yesterday’s result, aided by Caps United’s stuttering at the top, the Lizwe Sweswe coached side are firmly back in the title race.

They had to fight hard though to get the result after the visiting side had drawn first blood three minutes of play through Mandlenkosi Mlilo who nodded the ball home from a Donald Teguru cross.

The goal was cancelled out by Devon Chafa’s penalty after Ngezi Platinum defender Frank Mukarati was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Towering centre back Lawrence Mhlanga then put Pure Platinum Play ahead with a powerful header from a pin-point corner kick from the impressive Never Tigere on the 39th minute mark, a lead they defended stoutly until the end.

Sweswe heaved a sigh of relief at the final whistle as his side are back in the hunt for a third straight title.

“It was always going to be a tough game, but I am happy that we managed to grind a result,” Sweswe said.

“We conceded first, but we managed to bounce back and won the match. This also means that we are still in the right place to win the league, but it is still game on. I am happy with the fighting spirit shown by the boys today and I hope this continues until the final lap. There are still more games to be played so we must keep working hard until the league ends.”

His counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed with the result.

“It’s always disappointing to lose when we play with so much passion. I am happy with the way we applied ourselves at the start of the game. We have potential to do better and I am sure that we will win our next games,” Dhlakama said