Father Musakatiza ropes in Tryson Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo in third album

ROMAN Catholic priest Father Mobie Musakatiza ropes in Tryson Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo in his just released third album titled Nyararisa.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Speaking about collaborations Father Musakatiza said he roped in two prominent musicians Tryson Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo to give a cutting edge to his just released album.

“On the Album, there are two collaborations I did with Tryson Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo. Tryson Chimbetu helped me on the song Zarura, and with Andy Muridzo we did the song Maidei,” he said.

Speaking about the album Father Musakatiza said his six track records comes two years after releasing one of his finest albums Usacheuke in 2017.

“Nyararisa is my third album containing six tracks all recorded at Oskid Productions” he said.

“My favourite track is Nyararisa. It’s a song asking God to hear the cries of people who are about to give up on life and the beauty it carries,” he added.

He said he also worked with Aggabu Nyabinde who did the guitars on the album and Steven ‘Stavo’ Nyoni on the Saxophone.

The cleric released his first gospel album in 2011 titled Makandikomborera before taking a six-year sabbatical.

His music is mind blowing for he takes an unorthodox route to express himself. While expecting to hear the serene usual Roman Catholic cadenza of Mwari Huyai with just drums and hosho, Fr Musakatiza goes for the contemporary gospel style laden with various instruments like guitars, pianos among others.

The album is available for purchase on all digital stores.