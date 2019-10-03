Ex-ZPC board chair freed on bail pending appeal

BY CHARLES LAITON

FORMER Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje, who was recently slapped with a three-year jail term for concealing a US$10 000 transaction with local businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s company, was yesterday released on $1 000 bail pending appeal.

High Court judge Justice Amie Tsanga released Kazhanje following an application by his lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, who was being instructed by Garikai Mhishi. Kazhanje had been caged for almost a month at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the applicant be and is hereby admitted to bail pending appeal on the following conditions; the appellant shall deposit $1 000 with the clerk of court Harare, shall surrender his passport, shall reside at number 12 Snipe Avenue, Mt Pleasant until the appeal is finalised and shall report every Friday at Marlborough Police Station,” Justice Tsanga said.

The former ZPC boss was convicted by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya after a full trial.

It was the State’s case that on January 16, 2016, Kazhanje received the money in order to favour payments for the controversial 100 megawatt Gwanda solar project which had been awarded to Chivayo’s company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

The court heard that Kazhanje received US$10 000 into his First Capital Bank personal account from Intratrek’s CBZ Bank account.

However, Kazhanje failed to declare his interests and presided over a meeting where the power utility resolved to directly pay Intratrek subcontractors instead of terminating the contract.

ZPC proceeded to pay US$4 387 849 as advance payment despite Intratrek’s failure to fulfil its obligation.