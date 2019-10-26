EU pours US$60m to support health sector

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE European Union (EU) has donated an additional US$60 million under its National Indicative Programme which is meant to support the health sector.

The programme outlines the main focal sectors of the EU co-operation with the country during the period 2014-2020 under the 11th European Development Fund.

In a statement, EU ambassador Timo Olkkonen said part of the funds would specifically support the public health service delivery and the other half would be used to assist vulnerable communities.

”US$43 million will support public health service delivery by strengthening primary care systems, capacitating human resources for health and enhancing community participation while US$18 million will support households and communities in vulnerable situations across the country by increasing their capacities to respond to food and nutrition security shocks,” he said.

“With this top up, the European Union increases its support to the Zimbabwean population, which now reaches US$320 million under the National Indicative Programme for the period 2014-2020. This assistance comes at a critical time to support the people, who are facing difficult socio-economic times.”

The programme will focus on health, agriculture-based economic development, as well as governance and institution building.