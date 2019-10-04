Electric quench for showbiz fans

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ENTERTAINMENT lovers are in for a treat starting tomorrow, when the rebranded Electric Quench Night Club — formerly Extra Mile Leisure Centre — opens its doors to the public after securing a new lease of life under new management.

The popular joint, located at Mbudzi roundabout, along the Harare-Masvingo Highway has in the past hosted many seasoned artistes, including Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso and Sulumani Chimbetu before shutting down for almost two months for renovations.

As it opens its doors tomorrow, merrymakers are set for a special treat with two free shows.

Raunchy dancer, Beverly Sibanda (pictured) will tomorrow be involved in a stage romance with dancehall chanters Kinnah and Jah Signal, alongside Baba Harare and Progress Chipfumo.

The following day, it will be a men’s affair when dancehall chanter Guspy Warrior headlines a line-up of performers who include Dadza D, alongside the Immortal Movement duo of Templeman and wheelspinner Gary B.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Electric Quench spokesperson Joe Munyebvu said they were going to operate the joint as an arts hub, giving space to creatives to showcase their talent and will also introduce night shows.

“We are happy to be re-branding to Electric Quench. Under the new management, the place will host artistes from across the divide to make it more popular than it was before. So on Friday (tomorrow) and Saturday will host several artistes on one stage for free to the revellers, who must come in their numbers to see the new look,” he said.

“The renovations went well and we are ready to open. When we were renovating, we started with the stage and then the tent so that we come up with a very good structure that suits all generations.”

Munyebvu said because patrons and their valuables are their concern at the joint, they have tightened security.

“At the launch we are going to share more information with patrons about our offerings as we breathe a fresh wave to the joint,” he said.

From the stellar-line up of the performers across genres, fans are guaranteed a dose of entertainment as the artistes have a good record of putting up top-notch acts.