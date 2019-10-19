ED redeploys envoy Suka-Mafudze to Malawi

BY FARAI MATIASHE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-deployed former Zimbabwean Ambassador to Sudan, Hilda Suka-Mafudze to Malawi.

In a Government Gazette, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, confirmed Suka-Mafudze’s redeployment to Malawi.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President, has, in terms of the sections 110(20)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, appointed Ms Hilda Suka-Mafudze as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Malawi,” he wrote.

Foreign Affairs permanent secretary James Manzou told NewsDay Weekender yesterday that Suka-Mafudze had already left Sudan and was now in Harare waiting for redeployment processes.

“She is waiting to pay a courtesy call on the principal (Mnangagwa). Remember, she was is Sudan and is now in Harare waiting for deployment. This is a regular process,” he said.

Suka-Mafudze served as MDC legislator for Mhondoro constituency from 2000 to 2005.

Under the inclusive government, she became one of the five people from the MDC who were given ambassadorial roles.