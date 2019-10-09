‘ED has not bought into AMH’

by STAFF REPORTER

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) has dismissed as unfounded social media speculation that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has bought into the media group through proxy.

In a statement, company secretary Prudence Mutsvanga reassured the public that AMH was not in any negotiations with Mnangagwa or anybody purporting to represent him regarding the same.

She said recent editorial changes were informed by the company’s strategic goals and the need to provide firm editorial leadership and to undergird professional and ethical journalism.

“Our titles will remain impartial, factual and fiercely independent as guided by our well-publicised editorial policy,” Mutsvanga said.

“AMH’s editorial policy is informed by our Guiding Principles, Our Pledge to the public and a long established culture of robust editorial independence. All these values are protected by the AMH main board, the independent Editorial Advisory Board and our Public Ombudsman who is a respected retired High Court Judge.”

Mutsvanga added that there was no single individual with preponderance over editorial content.

“AMH editorial policy is a product of the collective of the structures we have put in place and our group of talented and committed journalists,” she said.

“The public can continue to look forward to enjoying what they have come to expect from us over the past two decades in terms of fair and balanced journalism.”