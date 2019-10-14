Diva Mafunga breaks ’silence’

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

CELEBRATED gospel musician Diva Mafunga — popularly known for his monster track Endai Naizvozvo — has bounced back onto the mainstream music scene after years of a sabbatical with a new album titled Handinete Kumutenda.

The musician, whose rich and melodious music sung in a sonorous drawl, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that although he had been quiet to the public, a lot of activity was taking place behind the scenes.

Mafunga said he was not a hurried musician, but took his time to deliver new material as he wanted to package it as he would have received it from the divine realm.

“Yes, I might have been quiet for a long time now, but not to God. I’m always releasing songs to him and for him. My fans will only hear what God has approved first. If you listen to this coming album, that’s when you will realise I wasn’t silent and resting,” he said.

A member of the United Families International Church, Mafunga said he has drawn a lot of inspiration from church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa, whose lifestyle and teachings.

Mafunga said his new offering was themed around the need for people to be grateful for the grace that God gives to them.

“Handinete Kumutenda contains strong messages. The album encourages us to be grateful for the abundant grace that the Lord gives us. His mercy endures forever. God is the place to which we run for protection and covering when we are in trouble,” he said.

Songs on the album include Beteri, Handinete Kumutenda, Varume Tinodarirei, Muri Mwari, Huyai Muone and Ndipeiwo Nzeve.Mafunga, who is also inspired by gospel veteran Mechanic Manyeruke, said the guitar was his most important instrument which has birthed all his music.

“I usually create a line first with my acoustic guitar. Hence, I deduce the mood of the line from the progression of the guitar melody. Then I begin to develop it from this stage. I sing about encouragement and teach others spiritually as well as the worship of the true God,” he said.

The musician said he hoped to join forces with other upcoming or renowned local and international artistes, promising fans non-stop releases, “the kind of stuff that will leave people in God’s presence”.

However, like any other artiste, Mafunga bemoaned lack of funds to produce quality music.“Music production comes with challenges as far as funding is concerned. Recording quality music with skilful artistes calls for a great financial sacrifice. You need to be financially deep-rooted to see your productions successfully marketed,” he said.