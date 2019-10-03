Disappointing DeMbare draw

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Dynamos……(0)1

Yadah FC……(1)1

DYNAMOS endured yet another disappointing outing after being held to a draw by 10-men Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Yadah played the entire second half with one man short after Willard Kalongonda’s moment of madness earned him two yellow cards in a space of two minutes just before the halftime break.

DeMbare found themselves on the back foot as Yadah raced into the lead in the fifth minute through a thumping header by veteran striker Ralph Matema.

Matema, who has tormented DeMbare in the past, made no mistake after being left unmarked inside the box by connecting a brilliant cross from the right flank by Godknows Mangani, past a hapless Simba Chinani in goals for the hosts.

Dynamos had to wait until nine minutes after the start of the second half to get the equaliser through Tawanda Macheke, who bundled home Godknows Murwira’s cross from a corner kick.

DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya was disappointed with his team’s performance after yet another lifeless display in front of their fans.

“It was a very difficult match for us. I think we are losing concentration at critical moments in the game,” Ndiraya said.

“On Sunday, we conceded early in the game and today we conceded early again. Once you are chasing the game and playing Yadah, a team with a lot of experienced players then it becomes very difficult for you,” he said.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe said the red card decision proved to be the turning point in the match.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, but I felt, when we were playing 11 against 11, we were far much better than our opponents. However, when one of my players was red-carded, it was a tall order to defend that lead,” he said.

Yadah hardly played like a team which is anchoring the log as they started brightly, dictating the tempo of the match as Matema and Paddington Nyamakura troubled the Dynamos defence.

It didn’t come as a surprise when they surged ahead through Matema’s fine header to silence the paltry home crowd.

With the exception of Murwira’s long-range strike which was tipped over the bar by Yadah keepeer Ali Issah in the 20th minute, Dynamos struggled to create any meaningful scoring opportunities in the first half.

The home side was handed a lifeline after Kalongonda earned two yellow cards in a space of two minutes to receive his marching orders from referee Onward Mucharambeya.

Kalongonda received the first caution after pulling back Junior Ngahan to prevent a counter attack before being shown a second yellow barely a couple of minutes later for dissent.

Teams

Yadah FC: A Issah, W Kalongonda, B Madzokere, M Musiyakuvi, J Chitereki, E Karembo, W Kamudyariwa (L Mucheto, 76), G Mangani, M Chiwara (Z Bizeki, 45), R Matema, P Nyamakura (J Sibanda, 81)

Dynamos: S Chinani, E Jalai, T Muringai (R Sackey, 89), G Mukambi, M Mawadza, A Maliselo (E Mhungu, 57), S Mupamaonde, J Ngahan, G Murwira, N Katawa (K Dhemere, 74), T Macheke