Denver delights at Ascot

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CHAPUNGU . . . . . . 1

HWANGE . . . . . . . 0

DENVER Mukamba turned back the hands of time with a beautiful solo effort, scoring straight from the corner on the stroke of halftime to give Chapungu interim coach Weddington Chinyan’anya his first win while in charge.

Hwange, however, felt aggrieved by the manner the corner kick came about because the referee Thembinkosi Sibanda was in disagreement with his second assistant Lloyd Mvuto.

Mvuto pointed to a Hwange goal kick, but Sibanda overruled the decision, awarding a corner kick which Mukamba curled beyond Taimon Mvula in goals for Hwange.

The coal miners protested the decision with defender Nomore Chinyerere earning a yellow card for remonstrating.

“The turning point was that controversial decision because my players got aggrieved and lost concentration. Once you lose concentration, it affects the game plan. The assistant referee said it was a goal kick for us and he was closer to action and the referee said otherwise,” Hwange coach Nation Dube said.

Chinyan’anya, who was elevated following the departure of Rodwell Dhlakama to Ngezi Platinum Stars, was elated getting his maiden win.

“I am happy to start with a win. It gives you confidence when you have a positive start like this. I also applaud the players for rising to the occasion. Their body language was good,” Chinyan’anya said.

The match didn’t offer much in terms of entertainment with both clubs being too physical on tackles.

Hwange striker Kasmero Chimbadzwa, who had a duel with Blessed Mbavarira and Moenda Muchangami before being taken out for Nixon Gama, was yellow-carded for a rough challenge on Muchangami.

Hwange had a late surge with Nickson Gama and Ted Ncube, who came in for Dingani Maphosa, giving the attacking urge with mobile leftback Nomore Chinyerere aiding in attack.

The pressure by Hwange resulted in Chapungu ending the match a man short after Mbavarira got a second yellow card for head-butting Gama.