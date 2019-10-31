DeMbare register 8 straight draws

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICA DIAMONDS…(0)1

DYNAMOS ………………..(0)1

IT IS eight straight draws and 15 in total for Dynamos this season as the Harare giants gave away a goal lead to settle for another stalemate this time against Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

Their 15 draws are only equalled by Herentals, a run that has seen them surrendering in the title race and now fighting to finish inside the top four.

DeMbare are currently on fifth position and had they won half of the matches that they have drawn this season, they could be top of the log standings at the moment.

But for a team that struggled early in the season, they would probably be happy with what they have at the moment and hope to build from there next season.

“We are in a transitional period and our current draws show where we are as a team and most of my players are youngsters and they are still learning the ropes,” said Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Just like they have done in most of the matches which they eventually drew, Dynamos went ahead through Sean Gona on the 55th minute, but allowed their opponents to equalise, with Last Jesi levelling the scores for the hosts 13 minutes later.

Manica Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa rued the many missed chances.

“It was another match where we missed chances. We could have won at least 2-1, but my boys missed chances. We have to continue to work on that aspect if we want to finish in the top-eight,” he said.

The match started on a rather snail’s pace and the visitors were the first to threaten when defender Munyaradzi Mawadza forced an acrobatic save from veteran shot-stopper Tafadzwa Dube.

The home side created a chance of their own moments later and Mawadza was again called into action, clearing on the line a goal-bound shot.

Both teams continued to exchange blows going into the second stanza.

Dynamos upped the tempo in the second half and were duly rewarded when Gona capitalised on a defensive mix-up.

Nhumwa responded to the setback by introducing Ishmael Lawe for Kudakwashe Gurure on the hour mark.

The substitute changed the complexion of the match as he started to dictate the pace in the middle of the park.

Lawe won a free-kick on the edge of the box and outstanding Manica Diamonds player this term, Jesi, jerked off fans from their seats with a David Beckham-esque free-kick from outside the box that left Warriors goalkeeper Simba Chinani rooted to the spot.

Manica Diamonds should have sealed the points three minutes later when Stanley Ngala was sent through by Jesi only to shoot wide.

Lawe then dazzled the Dynamos defence late on before crossing to Rodrick Mufudza who skied his shot over the bar.