Daring villagers fight off, arrest 8 armed robbers

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Brave villagers from Kondo area in Uzumba on Sunday fought off and arrested eight armed robbers who had tried to rob one of their own.

In a movie-style incident, the villagers overpowered the eight, part of a group of 18 suspects who were driving a Toyota Hiace. One of the suspects died in the melee.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement confirmed the incident and applauded the villagers for their bravery.

“The ZRP applauds villagers of Kondo village, Chief Nyajina, Uzumba, for their bravery in apprehending eight suspects in a case of attempted armed robbery which occurred in their village on October 20,” the statement read.

According to police, on the said date, the eight suspects teamed up with 10 others who are still at large and hatched a plan to rob a 44-year-old villager who they suspected to be in possession of cash since he is a gold buyer.

The suspects were driving a Toyota Hiace and were in possession of three pistols, a bolt cutter and hammers.

Upon arrival at the complainant’s residence, the suspects misrepresented to the complainant that they were law enforcement agents based at Murewa Business Centre before later claiming that they were from Bindura and wanted to arrest illegal gold panners operating along Nyaguwe River.

The suspects reportedly started smashing windows and fired shots at the complainant’s bedroom. The complainant reportedly fired back with his registered firearm and this awakened the villagers who besieged the homestead and fought the suspects.

About 10 suspects fled from the scene