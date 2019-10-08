Chief slams village heads dabbling in politics

CHIEF Chivese of Chivhu on Saturday censured village heads who are engaging in political activities, saying they risk being stripped of their titles.

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Addressing about 100 village heads in his area at Madamombe Business Centre, Chief Chivese, born Thomas Makambe, said political alignment and participation by traditional leaders was creating unnecessary conflicts.

“Do not wear political party regalia, say or act in a way which signifies your political affiliation. If you (village head) align yourself to any political party or individual players, it will compromise your obligation to treat your subjects fairly as your political views may differ from some of the people you lead. If you want to be a political player, you should be formally stripped of your village head title because you can’t serve the community as both,” he said.

Section 281(2)(a) of the Zimbabwean Constitution states that traditional leaders must not be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics, while section 281(2)(c) states that traditional leaders must not further the interests of any political party or cause.

Speaking with NewsDay after the meeting, Chief Chivese said it was necessary for him to constantly remind village heads of their key role in communities because some of them engaged in partisan political activities out of ignorance of the law.

“Village heads have a critical role in ensuring unity and social harmony in their respective communities which consist of the lowest social structures, hence should not be hindered by any other forces such as political participation,” he said.

At the meeting, Chief Chivese urged village heads to report to the police issues to do with child abuse to curb early marriages.