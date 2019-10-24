Chaos at Rufaro

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS…………………………0

FC PLATINUM…………………..0

DYNAMOS could find themselves in trouble with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after their supporters turned rowdy, protesting against a penalty decision and caused stoppages in yesterday’s league match against FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium.

The game was stopped for 16 minutes as a section of the home supporters rained missiles on the pitch.

Already frustrated after Jarrison Selemani’s goal from a free kick was disallowed for a foul earlier on, the supporters became unruly, protesting over referee Brighton Chimene’s decision to ignore a penalty appeal when striker Evans Katema went down inside the box following a challenge by FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

In the ensuing melee, Mhari was pelted by the supporters housed at the Mbare end of the stadium and had to be attended to by his team’s medics before continuing with the game.

The incident happened on the 79th minute and the match only resumed after the Dynamos management, led by chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze, intervened to plead with the supporters.

There were also isolated incidences of missile-throwing by the Dynamos supporters at the Vietnam stand in the first half, as the Glamour Boys’ fans protested against almost every decision by the referees.

The Harare giants are likely to face PSL sanctions for their supporters’ unruly behaviour.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said his team should have been awarded the penalty.

“From where I was sitting, it was a penalty. There was clear contact so any stupid contact in the box is a penalty, but the referee saw otherwise. He was closer to action, but even though from far away and the terraces, it was clear that there was contact. He (Mhari) actually lunged on Evans; he went with his feet and brought down Evans, but at the end of the day he (referee) is the man in charge and can make such decisions, so he decided otherwise.”

Asked about the behaviour of the team’s supporters, Ndiraya said: “I don’t condone such behaviour, but sometimes if you are provoked, what do you do? They thought their team was being treated unfairly, so they are right to do that. What I am not happy about is that, of course, they can voice their anger, but in another way. The era of disturbing play is long gone.

There are other better ways of raising concerns.”

The result was Dynamos’ sixth straight draw, but Ndiraya was impressed with the performance.

“This is a draw which I am satisfied with.”

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe was happy too to walk away with a point, considering that their rivals in the title race also dropped points.

The first half was a quiet affair with both teams failing to create meaningful chances.

In contrast, the second half was full of incidences. Two minutes into the half, Dynamos had the ball in the back of the net, but the effort was ruled out.

The referee awarded an indirect free kick, but Jarrison fired directly into the nets and Chimene gave a foul.

Then the major highlight of the match arrived when Katema was put through and tried to round off Mhari before going down. The striker was yellow-carded for assimilation, a decision that did not go down well with a section of the home supporters.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, E Jalayi, T Mawadza, T Muringai, T Chisi, R Sackey, A Gutu, Masilelo, Jarrison, E Sadomba (75′), E Katema

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Muduviwa, G Bello, W Stima, T Chikore, D Chafa (G Nsiala, 63′), R Pavari, G Mbweti, R Chinyengetere, N Tigere (M Dube, 94′), P Chikwende