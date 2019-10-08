CCTV sells out thieving security guards

CCTV footage sold out two security guards after they allegedly stole rice worth $346 508,84 while on duty at Mega Market warehouse in Mutare.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Fred Kusereka (39) and Tendai Matsiya (31), who are denying the allegations, appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi on Saturday.

They were granted $400 bail each and will return to court on November 14.

It is the State’s case that on September 22, the accused persons were arrested in connection with a case of theft of rice at Mega Market and the offence was discovered through CCTV footage.

Mega Market CCTV operator Justin Matiashe replayed a recorded video footage and notified his employer that on July 14, 2019 at around 6:24am, the accused persons acted in common purpose and allowed a Toyota Hiace van to enter the Mega Market unprocedurally as they did not book the vehicle in an occurrence book.

Kusekera opened the warehouse door to let the vehicle onto the premises and it was loaded with an unknown number of bags of rice.

The accused persons did the same on August 4, 18 and 25.

On September 1, the accused persons at around 6am also allowed a Nissan Caravan to enter Mega Market premises unprocedurally.

Kusereka opened the warehouse and allowed the vehicle to get inside and it was loaded with bags of rice.

Matiashe, after replaying CCTV recordings, advised the complainant to carry out a stock take and it was discovered several bags of rice were missing.

The complainant (Mega Market) made a police report, leading to the duo’s arrest.

The stolen rice is worth $346 508,84.