Car robbers caged 30 years each

Two Zvishavane men, who had been terrorising motorists in and outside Harare, mainly targeting taxi drivers, were last week sentenced to 30 years in prison each after being convicted on three counts of robbery.

By Harriet Chikandiwa

Patson Nyamande (23) and Dean Wilson Bwanawasa (24) – will, however, serve an effective 26-year jail term each after provincial magistrate Nyasha Vitorini suspended four years on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State’s case that on April 29, 2018, Prosper Isau was driving a Honda Civic along Harare’s Fourth Street (Simon Muzenda) when he offered a lift to three male adults to a destination along Samora Machel Avenue.

The court heard that upon arrival at their destination, the three grabbed Isau by the neck, produced two knives and threatened to stab him before pushing him out of the moving vehicle and disappeared from the scene.

On April 9, 2018, Nyamande and Bwanawasa pounced on Peter Muchenje (26), another taxi driver from Mabvuku.

The court heard that on the day in question, the gang approached Muchenje and hired him to take them to nearby shops.

The court heard that Muchenje drove towards the intended destination, but before reaching the place, he was instructed to stop and the pair grabbed him by the neck, produced a knife and threatened to stab him.

The pair then took control of the motor vehicle, pushed Muchenje outside and drove off with his valuables.

On May 15, 2018, the pair pounced on another taxi driver, Kumbirai Shepard Sakarombe (34).

They hired him to take them to Msasa and upon arrival, one of the convicts pretended as if he wanted to relieve himself and ordered Sakarombe to park his vehicle by the side of the road.

One of them then grabbed Sakarombe by the neck and pushed him out of the car after which they drove off, leaving his stranded.

They were, however, arrested by the police following a tip-off.