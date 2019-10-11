Caledonia commissions US$1,6m oxygen plant at Blanket Mine

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc has successfully installed and commissioned a new oxygen plant at its Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe valued at US$1,6 million.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The new oxygen plant is expected to improve metallurgical recovery and reduce cyanide consumption at the mine.

Based on test work conducted, it is anticipated that the plant will improve overall metallurgical recoveries at Blanket Mine to approximately 94%, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Recoveries have so far averaged approximately 93% in 2019.

Commenting on the commissioning, Caledonia chief executive Steve Curtis, said the new oxygen plant will provide up to six tonnes of improved oxygen supply to the Blanket carbon-in-leach plant which is expected to increase recoveries.

“We are pleased to have successfully commissioned the new oxygen plant at Blanket and look forward to improved operating efficiencies as a result. This marks the latest in a series of investments to increase production and improve operating proficiency at Blanket as we continue our growth trajectory to 80 000 ounces per annum by 2022,” he said.

“We also anticipate that the oxygen plant will result in slightly lower operating costs as cyanide consumption is expected to be reduced as a result of the improved oxygen supply; and the operating costs of the new oxygen plant are predicted to be lower than those of the previous two tonne plant,” Curtis said.