Bulawayo City close gap on Talen Vision

FORMER Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City have narrowed the gap to just three points on log leaders Talen Vision in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

City brightened their prospects of promotion after they beat the log leaders with a game in hand.

The local authority side ended Talen Vision’s 22-match unbeaten run, with Melikhaya Ncube’s second half goal making a difference.

Talen Vision are on 52 points from 23 games, while the local authority side has 49 points after playing 22 matches.

The log leaders finished the game with 10 men after Douglas Sibanda was shown a red card in the first half.

It’s now a battle of wits for the two sides’ coaches Mkhuphali Masuku of Talen Vision and City’s Try Ncube as the race for the title race intensifies.

Talen Vision are now left with seven games, while City have eight to go.

ZPC Hwange, on 40 points, were inactive at the weekend, while Bosso 90 beat Binga Pirates 3-1 at Luveve on Saturday and are now on 35 points.

Coal miners Makomo had their match against Mainline postponed, while CIWU beat Moto Moto 3-1 at Crescent Sports Ground on Saturday.

Indlovu Iyanyathela lost 1-0 to Mosi Rovers at home at Khumalo Barracks, while Toronto and Arenel played a goalless draw at the same venue.