Bulawayo Chiefs shut out Harare City

BY SPORTS REPORTER

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . (0)1

HARARE CITY . . . . . . .0

A 10-MAN Bulawayo Chiefs side enhanced their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League survival hopes after edging visitors Harare City in a match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Chiefs got the winner from Ghanaian Isaac Badu 10 minutes after the break and finished the game one-man down after defender Brandon Mpofu was shown a red card as early as the 18th minute.

Coach Thulani Sibanda was happy with the win although it just moved them one step up the ladder to position 16 with 24 points.

“It was a good game. You could see the level of intensity that the boys were applying. The win is very important. The win pushes us to 24 points. We are now just a point or two away from moving out of the bottom four. It’s a positive show for us to be slowly moving up the ladder. We hope to do so at the end of the season,” Sibanda said.

City coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed to see his side lose their third match on the trot and plunge into the relegation waters.

“Disappointing; disappointing! Very disappointing! I thought we were in control, especially in the first half. It looked like the match was very easy, but in football when things look easy that is when it is very dangerous. We went to sleep in the second half and we got punished,” Chitembwe said after the match.