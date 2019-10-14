Bosso cut off TelOne connection

By Sindiso Dube

HIGHLANDERS…….(0)2

TELONE…………………..0

Highlanders scrapped through to win over visiting TelOne following a late surge in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

Bosso, who were dominated by the WiFi Boys in the second phase of the match, got their goals from Brian Banda and Prince Dube.

The home side controlled the possession in the first half and created clear scoring chances, only to be hard done by their forwards.

After early second half changes that saw the introduction of Tafadzwa Sibanda and Blessing Sibanda, the Rahman Gumbo-coached TelOne controlled the match in the second half and were unlucky to concede the two goals late in the match.

Midfielder Brian Banda scored on the 85th minute, from just outside the box to send Bosso faithful into a frenzy. Banda last scored against Chicken Inn in similar fashion, hitting the roof of the net.

Three minutes after Banda’s beauty, Bosso were awarded a penalty following a hand ball in the penalty box. Prince Dube converted from the spot kick to double Bosso’s lead.

Highlanders coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh heaped praise on his lads for their perseverance.

“From the first minute we played well and did everything that needed to be done and the opponents also played well. I told my players to be patient during the break. Prince Dube showed his quality in the second half. Peter Muduhwa also exhibited his quality as well as everyone in the team. The team played collectively. I am happy with the win and I hope we carry the same form and mentality into the next game” he said.

TelOne assistant coach Lloyd Mutasa believes his team will survive relegation despite yesterday’s setback.

“We are still in the fight against relegation, but I would like to believe that we will be playing top-flight football next season. We will work on our mistakes today and hope to improve in the next matches,” he said.