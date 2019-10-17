Body building instructor to train UAE national team

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIMBABWE Body Building and Fitness (ZBBF) trainer Simon Gama has departed for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is set to train that country’s national team.

Gama will be training the team as it prepares for a number of international tournaments, including the World Championships scheduled for Mexico next year.

He will be attached at Fitness Factory Gym in the glamorous city of Dubai, known for luxury shopping and its modern spectacular architecture.

“I am going to Dubai where I will be assisting the national team as they prepare for the World Championships to be held next year. This is a great opportunity for me. It is a big boost to my career,” he said.

Gama has trained the likes of former Miss Zimbabwe body building champion Chantel Bach, Mr Zimbabwe Body Building Dumiso Dlodlo and Kyle MacDonald who recently won silver at the Zimbabwe National Body Building and Fitness (ZNBBF) Championships.

MacDonald of Body Works Gym in Bulawayo recently won the Bikini Model in Pretoria at the Ultimate Nabba/WFF South African Championships.

“I trained in Dubai in 2010 and they have been following my work all along. This will be the highest position I have ever held since I started my career in body building,” he said.

ZBBF secretary-general Quiet Shangai said he was happy for Gama on his new posting.

“Simon Gama is to Zimbabwe body building and fitness what Raphael Santonya and Adel Fahim are to IFBB and the promotion of body building the world over. He attended every body building and fitness show that happened this year. He may be the only one who did that,” Shangai said. Gama, who is credited for the Mr and Ms ZITF concept, was the youngest Zimbabwean body -builder when he started his career in 1995 and won Mr Kadoma Junior title that year.

He has more than 18 medals in Zimbabwe, three in South Africa and finished in the top 10 in the World Championships in Dubai in 2010.

In 2012, he retired to focus on a coaching career, working with Body Works and of late PPC Gym.

He is also part of the Bulawayo City Football Club security personnel.