BMX interprovincials set for Bulawayo

By Freeman Makopa

OVER 30 local riders will converge at Matabeleland BMX club at the Bulawayo track for the Zimbabwe interprovincial championships to be held on October 19.

The championships will be used to select a team to represent the country at world championships next year.

Matabeleland Buster’s club chairman JJ Nel said: “Participation in the event is important as it forms part of the Zimbabwe selection criteria. Riders selected to represent Zimbabwe will have a chance to participate in the world championships in the United States next year. Participants will, therefore, want to perform at the highest level to attract the attention of selectors,” he said.

Nel said preparations to host the championships were at an advanced stage and they are expecting a huge turnout at the event.

“The Bulawayo committee is already in place to ensure that the venue and the race track meet the expectations of the riders. Riders participating are from Matabeleland Busters BMX Club and the Harare BMX club and we anticipate approximately 30 riders from all age groups,” he added.

Riders coming in top three positions of their respective age groups at this event will be awarded place medals by the National BMX Association of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean BMX riders have been improving over the years on international platform.

The Oberholzer siblings Ben and Rebekah have been shinning over the past years.

Rebekah, is a world champion in BMX racing, having written her own piece of history by becoming the youngest ever Junior Sports Woman of the Year in 2014, while his brother Ben, is also a top BMX rider in his own right, having won multiple continental, regional and national medals over the years.