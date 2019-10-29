BCC to intensify water rationing

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO City Council has extended its water rationing period beyond the published schedule in some parts of the city due to reduced electricity supply to the pump stations.

Town clerk Christopher Dube, said the local authority yesterday started closing water supplies to areas supplied by Magwegwe, Criterion and Tuli reservoirs outside the normal water rationing programme in a bid to normalise the reservoirs

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advice stakeholders and the residents that water supplies have been closed for areas supplied by the Magwegwe, Criterion and Tuli reservoirs outside the normal water rationing programme in a bid to normalise the reservoirs,” Dube said.

“The reservoirs have depleted beyond the critical level due to high consumption levels in the city, pumping challenges as a result of Zesa load-shedding and high temperatures affecting delivery of raw water to the city.”

Last week, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni indicated that raw water buffer level continued to decrease and that power supply challenges and pump breakdowns at Inyankuni and Umzingwane dams were exacerbating water problems.

Mguni said to mitigate the challenges being experienced with regards to water provision, council was engaging Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solution.

Council advised residents that water rationing remained in force and encouraged them to adhere to stipulated limits to avoid penalties.

“The city is in the process of rehabilitating all broken down boreholes (38) citywide and the contractor is on the ground as of today. The boreholes are expected to assist in augmenting water supply for the residents during this period,” Mguni said.