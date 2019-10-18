BancABC partners Harare to improve service delivery

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

BANCABC has partnered Harare City Council (HCC) to help improve service delivery.

The bank’s managing director Lance Mambondiani said the bank will assist institutions to tackle financial constraints arising from current economic hardships.

“When we collaborate and work together we believe we can scale up and provide some critical services needed in the city. We know that there is a problem of water and refuse collection that needs attention,” he said.

“So we have partnered with the Harare City Council since 2009 and we provided some funding for them to acquire some refuse trucks. We also assisted them to get funding for water reticulation treatment to create a city we want.”

The bank also collaborated with HCC’s parking department and provided post machines to collect parking fees and rates more efficiently.

In a speech read on his behalf, town clerk, Hosiah Chisango said the local authority started facing financial challenges in February this year, when the central bank introduced the interbank facility.

“There is now a serious mismatch with what we already had on paper and the reality we are facing. According to the budget we are collecting about $15 million, but when it comes to spending we need over $70 million (per month),” he said.