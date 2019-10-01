As ED makes #SONA2019, here’s what Twimbos are saying

We asked Zimbabweans that, as President Mnangagwa makes the State of the Nation Address #SONA2019, what issues should he address, and we got quite a mixture of responses.
Doctors strike
— Country Boi (@MunyaSadomba) October 1, 2019
currency energy agriculture mining security economy military
— Shumba ye rudzi waJudah (@michealtm2000) October 1, 2019
Corruption prosecution success rate is close to zero.?
Who and where are the criminals who were around mugabe ?
— Geotechnocrat (@Geotechnocrat) October 1, 2019
