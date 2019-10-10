Artistes host Kwekwe must-attend show

POPULAR Kwekwe wheelspinner DJ Fydale The Don is set to host an event dubbed 19th Anniversary Musical Journey Celebration at Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe tomorrow.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The gig will feature one of Bulawayo’s celebrated Afro-pop singer and dancer Mzoe7.

The event will also see Zindancehall chanters Freeman, Souljah Love, Guspy Warrior, Seh Calaz, Blot, Shinsoman, Kinnah, Daruler, Merciless Zim, Ti Gonzi, Lady Squanda, Lady Bee and Dadza taking to the stage.

DJ Fydale told NewsDay Life & Style that the event was set to bring together artistes he has worked with in his music career.

“This is set to celebrate the people I have worked with during my time in music as a DJ, promoter and producer. It is time to celebrate with them,” he said.

“This is now the fourth year I have been doing this event and I want to bring together Zimbabwean artistes under one roof so that people can appreciate their works and talent.”

DJ Fydale described the event as “a must-attend show” set to usher in the summer season in style.

“This will be a non-stop and twist night as almost every artiste from the country will be here to keep the audience on their toes. Some of them will be launching and sampling new music,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mzoe7, known for his energetic performance said it was wise to celebrate with legends while they are still alive.

“Fydale is one of those guys who have inspired a lot of us. After realising my hard work and talent, I have done a couple of shows with him and I respect him for understanding and appreciating talent,” he said.

“He is one DJ and promoter who is always transparent with artistes. On the day of the anniversary, we celebrate him with outstanding performances. I feel honoured to be part of the line-up. I am happy I will use the opportunity to drop my new song Mada Fada.”