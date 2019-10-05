Artisanal miner bashes journo in police presence

By STAFF REPORTER

A 21-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner assaulted NewsDay correspondent Simbarashe Sithole in front of police officers at Mvurwi Police Station after an angry mob had effected a citizen arrest on the miner on suspicion of stealing a radio.

Aaron Mazhambe, popularly known as Mabhudhi, was remanded in custody to October 17 by Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on September 25, Mazhambe allegedly stole a radio at Omo Complex, Mvurwi, and was arrested by members of the public who effected instant justice.

Sithole initially came to Mazhambe’s rescue and provided transport to the police station to save him from further bashing by the mob. Upon arriving at the police station, Mazhambe became violent and started insulting Sithole.

When police officers were about to handcuff Mazhambe, he jumped on Sithole, assaulting him with clenched fists before he was restrained by four police officers.

Mazhambe was supposed to perform 310 hours of community service the day he was arrested after he had been convicted by the same magistrate for stocktheft.