Ammara in double awards nomination

AFRO-POP singer Ammara Brown is over the moon after she was nominated for two continental awards to be held in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire next month in recognition of her growing music brand.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Ammara is in line for the Best Southern Africa Female Artiste award under the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) in Nigeria and Best African Female Artiste under the African Talent Awards in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Mukoko hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that she was delighted by the double nomination, which confirmed her growing brand as a musician of note.

“This being my second year in a row nominated by Afrima, it shows me that my consistency is appreciated on a continental scale. I’m so grateful and so blessed,” she said.

“These are two completely different award ceremonies! I’m in, amid two amazing lists of female powerhouses, so I’m grateful to every single one of you who has been voting for my Afrima and the African Talent Awards nominations.”

Ammara said the African Talent Awards nomination left her speechless because she was competing with the best not only in southern Africa, but the whole continent.

“African Talent Awards! This is truly incredible because my nomination isn’t based on the region. It’s Best African Female, which means the continent. It’s breathtaking. I’m genuinely honoured,” she said.

The singing sensation will be battling against Africa’s finest in the category which has been dubbed the most competitive considering that it also features the most powerful women voices in the industry across the African continent.

The songbird scooped the same award at the fifth edition of the Afrimma held in Texas last year after strong competition from some household names in the region including Shekinah, Babes Wodumo, Mampi, Cleo Ice Queen and Busiswa.

Ammara said although the nominations came as a surprise, she was confident that she would clinch the Afrima crown.

Daughter to the late music icon and guitarist Andy Brown and songbird Chiwoniso Maraire, Ammara has worked as a singer, song writer, actress and brand ambassador, having started her career in showbiz in the 1990s when she featured on a television commercial alongside the late music superstar and national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Ammara also won the Best Female Artiste (Southern Africa) at the African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (Afrimma) held in the United States last year.

The multi-award-winning musician recently lifted the lid on the emotional abuse and trauma she endured under her abusive father who was addicted to alcohol. She let the cat out of the bag in her new single titled Tichichema, which unpacks the pain of abusive marriages and its effects on the victims.