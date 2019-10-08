AMH scribes shine at Mining Media Awards

THREE Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalists last Thursday came out tops after scooping awards in various categories during this year’s edition of the Mining Media Awards (MMA) held in Harare.

BY STAFF REPORTER

AMH is the publisher of The Standard, NewsDay and Zimbabwe Independent newspapers.

Mashonaland East-based NewsDay reporter Jairos Saunyama was judged as the Best Reporter in the Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability category and also as the runner-up in the Health and Safety category, while Bulawayo-based Mtandazo Nyoni bagged the Diamond Best Reporter award.

Zimbabwe Independent Chief Reporter Andrew Kunambura won the Health and Safety Best Reporter award.

The glittering ceremony was graced by Mines minister Winston Chitando, his Information counterpart Monica Mutsvangwa and officials from various mining companies across the country.

The Mining Media Awards are organised by MEJRKH Communications and Media Advisory in partnership with the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe to honour media practitioners who have contributed towards objective and impactful coverage of the mining sector.

Introduced in 2014, the awards aim to encourage coverage of the mining sector in the local media in a manner that has a favourable influence on decision makers, the public and the sector in general.