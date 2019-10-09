Alpha Media makes senior appointments

BY STAFF REPORTER

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) have made new senior management changes, which has seen managing director, Kenias Mafukidze becoming group chief executive officer, while Wisdom Mdzungairi has been appointed AMH group editor-in-chief.

AMH is the biggest private media organisation in Zimbabwe and publishes its flagship daily, NewsDay, weeklies The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent newspapers as well as operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services.

In a statement (CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD STATEMENT), AMH chairperson, Trevor Ncube said the appointments and changes were meant to ensure the company was geared to deliver on its promise of creating new products and revenue streams, and adding value to its loyal readers and advertisers.

Ncube said Mafukidze will be in charge of implementing the board strategic decision to make AMH products more global facing and respond timeously to clients’ demands.

Chief operating officer for the group, Kangai Maukazuva is now also managing director of Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services.

Mdzungairi has been appointed to the position of editor-in-chief with effect October 1, Ncube said. He will also serve as NewsDay editor.

He said Dumisani Muleya has been reassigned from his position as chief content officer and editor of the Zimbabwe Independent to editor-at-large for the group with effect from November 1.

His deputy Faith Zaba has been appointed to the position of Zimbabwe Independent editor with effect from November 1 2019.

Zaba becomes the first ever female editor of the iconic weekly.

Kholwani Nyathi remains editor of The Standard.

Ncube said following the resignation of Brian Maphosa from the position of Finance director, Takelah Gondokondo has been appointed to act as head of finance.

“The board is convinced that these changes will ensure we enhance the quality of service to our clients as well as be more efficiently in the execution thereof,” he said.