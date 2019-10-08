Accident forces Jah Bless off the stage

DANCEHALL reggae artist Tavona Kevin Padoro, popularly known as Jah Bless, will be off the stage for a month to recover after he was injured in a recent road accident in Kwekwe.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The singer yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that he was discharged from clinic and was recovering at home adding that he is determined to emerge from this tragedy stronger than ever before.

“After being involved in an accident that broke my left arm instantly, I underestimated the injury and soldiered on with my performance in a plaster the following day in Kwekwe. I have serious internal body pains in the chest and abdomen area whose source doctors are failing to identify even after X-rays,” he said.

“I am taking a break from live shows and recording for the whole month of October so that I can allow myself to heal and fully recover. I am now relying on pain killer tablets and injections and have been ordered to take a bed rest so that the internal wounds on the soft tissues may heal,” he added.

Touted as one of the most underrated dancehall reggae artistes, Jah Bless launched his career in 1996 with Crucial Mix Band which was at the time made up of greats such as Trevor Hall, Major E and Junior Banton.

He recorded his first song Dada Nerudzi Rwako in 2002 that made waves on local radio stations and to date he has three albums under his belt King of Dancehall, The Entertainer and Ghetto Happiness and a collection of singles that touch on Rastafarian belief, love, social commentary among other themes.

Through his music and lifestyle, Jah Bless connects on many dimensions with the Rastafarian beliefs and community such that he has been involved in the setting up of the Rastafarian shrines like Chaminuka in Chitungwiza, Madzimbabwe in Glen Norah and Monomutapa Shrine in Kwekwe.

Jah Bless is also the first national treasurer of The National Rastafarian Council of Zimbabwe.