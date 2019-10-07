7 nabbed over telecoms vandal’s death

Police in Chinamhora have arrested seven villagers who allegedly fatally assaulted a suspect caught stealing diesel at a telecommunications firm’s base station.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Erasmus Chindere (47), Kudzanai Kachisi (31), Jericho Chikwasha (38), Evelyn Kanengoni (35), Elizabeth Matata, Thembani Elisha (68) and security guard Nemayi Bhingura (53) all of Murove village are currently in custody following the death of Phillip Marowanidze (42) who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Makumbe District Hospital.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest of the villagers and urged the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“Police arrested seven of the 11 suspects in connection with a murder case in Chinamhora. We urge members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands after effecting a citizen arrest. They should hand over suspects to police to avoid incidents like these,” he said.

On September 29, at around 1am, Bhingura realised that some lights at the base station had been switched off and went to investigate.

It is reported that the deceased and his accomplice, who is still at large, were trying to steal diesel before charging at Bhingura armed with knives, prompting him to call for help.

The other villagers rushed to the scene and pursued the deceased and apprehended him, while his accomplice escaped.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Marowanidze with electric switches, stones and logs. Marowanidze was taken to Chinamhora Police Station and later to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police discovered that he had a deformed head and bruises all over the body.

After attending the scene, police also discovered a blood-stained stone weighing about 20kg, blood-stained switches and suspects’ 11×20-litre empty containers near the base station.