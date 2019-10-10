10 die in Gweru bus collision

by Stephen Chadenga

At least 10 people died and several others were injured when two buses, Mandeep Tours and Govasburg were involved in a head-on collision just before Kwekwe River along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway, yesterday morning. Both drivers died on the spot.

Mandeep was heading towards Harare while Govasburg was travelling to South Africa.It could, however, not be ascertained at the time of going to print the total number of people aboard the two buses.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying nine people died on the spot and another in hospital.

But Gweru City Council chief fire officer Emmanuel Musemwa, who led a rescue team from the Midlands capital, said they managed to retrieve 10 dead bodies and rescued several others injured.

“We managed to retrieve 10 people who died on the spot and also rescued several others who were injured,” said Musemwa, before referring further questions to council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee, who was, however, not reachable for comment.

“The driver of Mandeep appears to have lost control of the bus because he encroached into the oncoming Govasburg’s lane, resulting in the collision,” said Tavada Moyo, who lives on a nearby farm and witnessed the accident.

Over the years, the spot at which the accident happened has claimed many lives owing to the many curves and blind rises along the highway.

There have been calls for government to speed up the road dualisation project to reduce head-on collisions.