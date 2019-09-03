ZPC Kariba claims top position

BY Sports Reporter

Yadah FC . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . (1)1

TAWANDA Nyamandwe scored the only goal as ZPC Kariba saw off relegation-haunted Yadah and shoot to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table adding spice to the title race.

The Kariba-based side, who have turned their home ground, Nyamhunga, into a virtual fortress where they are yet to taste defeat in this campaign, dominated for long periods at Rufaro Stadium yesterday and were dully rewarded with Nyamandwe pouncing on a rebound to tuck the ball home on 37 minutes after Godswill Gwara’s effort had been parried away by goalkeeper Issah Ali.

The victory took ZPC Kariba’s points tally to 39, one ahead of closest challengers Chicken Inn and Caps United, with FC Platinum behind on 36 points.

This is the first time the Electricity Men have gone to the top of the league table this season.

Leadership has been changing hands among three teams; FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Caps United.

Triangle, who have two games in hand, are now also in the title mix with 33 points. It now all points to a reverting contest.

Yadah FC remained stuck on the foot of the table, with a paltry 17 points.