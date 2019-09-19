Zim artiste new ambassador for SA fashion company

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean afro fusion artiste, William “Willionair” Magwiroto has been appointed brand ambassador for a top South African fashion company, Zee M Collection, which specialises in African designs.

The Mzansi-based artiste told NewsDay Life & Style that the endorsement was a stepping stone to greater heights.

“Being the brand ambassador for Zee M Collections means I have a corporate body behind me and it means I go beyond the microphone and make music. It ensures that I keep making quality music since I am now associated with a quality brand,” he said.

Magwiroto said he was going to seek ambassadorship at home where more people could relate with him while promoting his music to local fans.

The musician has also penned a song dedicated to Warriors star, Khama Billiat to honour his hard work in the soccer field.

“As an aspiring young musician, I have emulated the perseverance, dedication and hard work of the soccer star, hence coming up with such a song to honour him,” he said.

“Khama was struggling with his career failing to be recognised internationally such that he almost gave up, but he managed to overcome the obstacles.”

The 31-year-old musician said Billiat’s life was a true reflection of his life story which also inspired him to write the song.

The musician also once released a tribute song dedicated to people of Rwanda for their 25th liberation anniversary.

Since venturing into music in 2008, Willionair has done collaborations with artists from around Africa and locally who include Sandra Ndebele and D Drizz from Nigeria, among others.