Zanu PF official jailed for fraud

BY JAMES MUONWA

A ZANU PF district chairman in Mhangura was recently sentenced to an effective six months in prison after defrauding two people of about US$342 in botched land deals.

Harmony Mavesere (40) of Two Tree Farm in Mhangura, who was facing two counts of fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, pleaded not guilty, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

Magistrate Tapiwa Banda sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment before suspending three months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further three months were set aside on condition accused pays $700 restitution to each complainant on or before September 30 this year.

Complainants in the matter were Talent Nyamufanda and Sifelani Mazorodze.

In the first count, the State case led by prosecutor Review Nikisi, averred that on April 16, 2019 and at Chinhoyi main rank, Mavesere promised to facilitate that Nyamufanda, who was seeking farmland, would get an A1 farm in the Singapore area in Banket.

Mavesere demanded $2 050 as payment for the land, before complainant paid $1 082 through mobile money transfer into his account.

Mavesere was paid an additional US$100.

The court heard that Mavesere failed to fulfil the promise, prompting Nyamufanda to lodge a police report, leading to his arrest.

Total prejudice was $1 800 and US$100 and nothing was recovered.

Using the same modus operandi, Mavesere received varying amounts of money from Mazorodze, but did not make good his pledge to avail a farm to the complainant, forcing him to report the fraud to the police.