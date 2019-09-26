Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

ALLIEWAY NYONI

A 33-year-old man from Lusaka, Zambia, has appeared at the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court for smuggling emeralds from Mberengwa.

Harrison Kazhoka of Kaunda Square, Lusaka, is facing charges of illegal possession of precious stones and smuggling. He pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Achy Wochiunga.

Prosecutor Faith Mwale told the court that on September 11, police received information that Kazhoka was in possession of emeralds allegedly obtained from Mberengwa’s Sandawana area.

Police details proceeded to Mandava Islamic Church, where the accused wanted to do his transactions.

He was searched, but nothing was discovered until one of the detectives discovered that Kazhoka had stashed several emerald stones in lotion tubes.

He asked to produce a licence or permit authorising him to possess the emeralds of which he failed, leading to his arrest.

He was remanded to September 27 on $1 000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport.