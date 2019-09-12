Yala drops video medley

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

YALA Nation Studios recently dropped a 22-minute-long video medley featuring 33 unheralded dancehall chanters as part of efforts to introduce them onto the market.

The production came hard on the heels of the release of the Magaba riddim and a month after the official launch of dancehall musician Seh Calaz’s Yala Nation Studios located in Mbare.

Seh Calaz said his desire was to provide a platform for artistes struggling to secure recording opportunities.

“We have decided to open doors to the disadvantaged artistes because we felt it was the noble thing to do,” he said in a statement.

“I used to struggle to raise funds to go and record but I think it is time I break the barrier and allow raw talent to come and record for free.”

Seh Calaz said the video medley directed by Stan “Sky Rocket” Joni was made up of artistes including Jah Signal, Kadjah, Celcius, Horror, Blendaz, Mabhinya, Lemy G, Van Choga and Ally D.

“The riddim was produced by Chitungwiza-based producer, Marlon T, who came and delivered a soulful up-tempo beat that people can dance and relate to and we are looking forward to working with many producers,” he said.

“Right now, we have engaged PTK who has produced a riddim currently in its recording phase titled Matapi which is due for release soon.”

He said they had so far recorded over 350 artistes from around the country and hoped to employ more producers at their studio to match up the workload.