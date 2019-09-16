Wojtkowska for Miss Zuri Africa

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

VERSATILE Polish-American artist Klara Wojtkowska and popular urban groover, Trevor Dongo, are set to headline the inaugural Miss Zuri Africa Zimbabwe to be held at Jason Mphepo Theatre on September 28.

The pageant — running under the theme My Culture, My Pride — will see 12 models vying for the coveted crown.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on Friday, Wojtkowska said she was thrilled to be part of the first edition of the pageant and will churn out some of the songs from her upcoming album.

“I am very proud to support women leadership, building up of a girl’s self-esteem for them to feel good about who they are and where they come from, which makes it a great event and I am happy to be part of it,” she said.

“I will have a solo performance with my mbira and violin and I will do some songs on my new album coming this October.”

Vivacity Arts Association director Eutychus Chamunorwa, popularly known as DJ Holy, said preparations for the competition was an exciting journey as they managed to secure sponsorship from partners including Patsime Trust, Yangu Beauty and Ashava Designs, despite the depressed economic situation in the country.

“It has been an exciting journey, a journey that has been filled with progress and mountains that have been created by our unfortunate economic landscape.

However, this has not hindered our team, regardless of the limited number of individuals and organisations that have directly committed to supporting this vision,” he said.

Chamunorwa said they tasked the contestants to carry out challenging tasks ahead of the final event that will showcase their abilities as ambassadors for Zuri Africa Queen Zimbabwe, which include fundraising and image development.

Contestants will be taken on a three-day bootcamp, which will start on September 25 to 27 at fashion-designer of the Ashava Designs, Rose Vambe’s plot in Goromonzi.

The winner of the pageant will be given a cash prize and will represent Zimbabwe in the finals against 22 other African countries.

The pageant promotes natural Zimbabwean beauty, discounts the use of make-up and wearing of artificial hair and high heels.