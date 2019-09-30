Winky D pulls out of Tuku memorial

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING dancehall chanter Winky D has pulled out of the highly publicised Tuku memorial concert set for tonight at Glamis Arena in Harare citing lack of proper communication between the concert organisers and his camp.

Winky D is among the many local and international artistes who once worked with the late music icon and national hero and one of their combinations saw them recording the heart-rending duet Panorwadza Moyo.

Although Winky D did not volunteer much detail when he first broke the news on his official Facebook page yesterday.

“It is with utmost regret that, we as Winky D Management, do hereby inform the music fans who were looking forward to having a good recollection of the times Winky D shared with the late legend and national hero, Oliver Samanyanga Mtukudzi, that, Winky D will no longer be part of the performing artistes at the Tuku Memorial Concert. This is due to reasons beyond our control,” he said.

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay Life &Style, the chanter’s manager Jonathan Banda confirmed the developments.

“All I can say is that there was miscommunication or lack of information,” he said.

Investigations, however, revealed that the Winky D team was unhappy with how the organisers were not forthcoming with details of the show while either party was unaware of the other’s expectations on the big night.

Winky D had been scheduled to share the stage with South Africa’s Mi Casa, Zambia’s Amayenge, James Sakala and locals Enzo Ishall, Soul Jah Love, Jah Prayzah, Selmor Mtukudzi, Diana Samkange, Alick Macheso, Blot, Black Spirits and Tocky Vibes.

Show promoter, Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Tonight’s Tuku tribute concert is the second segment following the hurried and poorly-attended one that was organised in July by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with some local promoters at the National Sports Stadium.

Tuku, who was the first musician to be declared a national hero, died on January 23 this year after succumbing to diabetes at the age of 66.