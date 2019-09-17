We are sorry: Chillspot

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

CELEBRATED dancehall and reggae recording company, Chillspot, has apologised for a video clip which went viral on social media last week, showing a young boy chanting dirty lyrics.

The management admitted that the video was inappropriate.

“We have noted with concern the video that has gone viral on social media that was recorded at our Mbare studios. We want to sincerely apologise for any harm that has been caused to the children and to our valuable clients,” Chillspot management said in a statement.

Noting that they were dedicated to uplifting young talent the studio added: “Chill Spot Records reiterates that it strives to be a safe haven for home-grown talent and our aim is to positively shape society through the power of music and we would like to allay any fears that the record label is not appropriate for young people.”

The management said they would do a follow-up on the teenager to make sure he was counselled and properly groomed in his music dream.

“We will make sure that we get in touch with the parents or guardians of the young boy to convey our sincere apology and ensure that proper counselling services are provided for.”

The award-winning music production house — founded by Arnold “Fantan” Kamudyariwa, Rodger “Levels” Kadzimwe and Tafadzwa “DJ Rhibhe” Mandaza — has made significant contribution to the growth of Zimdancehall, producing music for several award-winning artistes including Killer T, Soul Jah Love, Tocky Vibes and Seh Calaz.