Vimbai Zimuto for Shoko fiesta

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

WITH multi-talented creative Vimbai Zimuto trending in entertainment following her decision to bare all through her nude art, she has become the tonic for many show organisers keen to cash in on her popularity.

Shoko Festival is the next in line after roping her in for their Peace in the Hood Concert, where she will make a deadly combination with fellow vixen Kikky Badass at the arts and culture fete running under the theme, Return of the Zimdollar.

Zimuto, however, will only be baring her under-rated music prowess on stage.

“With the theme Peace in the hood @shokofestival, me and my sister @kikkybadass will be sharing the mic. This theme is directed at finding peace with each other and me and kiki had our own share of media cat fights,” wrote Vimbai on her Facebook wall.

The longest running urban culture jubilee is set to kick off on Friday and Vimbai as well as musician Nutty O, will bring the curtain down in Chitungwiza on Sunday.

The popular comedy night set for Reps Theatre on Saturday will be the major highlight of the event as organisers have introduced new programmes that include live comedy skits on the fete.

“The night is going to be a unique presentation of comedy in all its forms, which will this time be featuring live comedy skits, funny songs, stand-up comedy and unexpected guests will make their way to the stage,” festival director, Farai “Comrade Fatso” Munroe told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“We want to push our boundaries of what is possible, using comedy to speak about the economic situations that we are finding ourselves in as Zimbabweans, so we want to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Zimbabwe and freedom of expression. So, fans are definitely in for a really unique night of hilarious comedy.”

South African comedienne, Celeste Ntuli, popularly known for her acting role as Siphokazi in Isibaya, will headline the fete alongside some of Zimbabwe’s top comedians, including Doc Vikela, South Africa-based comic Q Dube as well as popular stand-up comedians King Kandoro and CKanyiso Dat Guy.

Other acts include Magi from Bustop TV, Kevin Hansen, Louis The Prince of Comedy and ProBeats.

Munroe said several acts are also expected from Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia for the southern creative initiative programme and the Mash-Up that are going to showcase some brand new music collaborations and the first-ever Women Create Worlds.