Veld fire lands pair in court

By Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Bindura men were brought to court recently after they allegedly failed to control a veld fire they had started which destroyed irrigation pipes and a sugarcane plantation.

The value of the destroyed property is $6 263.

Leeroy (29) and Kundai Jero (24), of Frinton Farm, Bindura pleaded not guilty when they appeared before magistrate Blessing Makati, who remanded them in custody for trial.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi alleged that on March 5, the two were clearing some grass in their garden using fire, which they failed to control and it razed a neighbouring garden belonging to Bernard Mawisire (59).

The fire damaged 25 plastic irrigation pipes and some sugarcane plants.

In another case, seven Mvurwi men appeared before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday for allegedly stealing six irrigation pipes.

Anymore Gwararaoma (24), Blessed Chengeta (25), Trymore Machinuka (35), Rockie Chengeta (22), Medicine Gwararaoma (42), Takudzwa Gwararaoma (18) and Norest Dhambo (22), all from Omeath Farm, Mvurwi, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded out of custody to Tuesday next week.

The State alleges that on September 6, the suspects stole six iron pipes from Jonathan Muroki’s field.

Carson Kundiona prosecuted.