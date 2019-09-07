US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneurs

BY FARAI MATIASHE

THE United States embassy in Harare yesterday launched the Zimbabwe edition of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a White House initiative to support women entrepreneurs globally.

Through the academy, 100 participants from Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare aged between 18 and 35 will receive personalised business mentorship, tools and networks in order to turn their ideas into successful business enterprises.

In a statement yesterday, the embassy said the programme would be implemented through Act in Africa, with alumni and social entrepreneur trainers led by Irene Chikumbo, a Yali Mandela Washington Fellowship alumnus.

“Chikumbo will work with four other facilitators to conduct the trainings in three cities – Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare. In addition to the social entrepreneurship modules, participants will watch and discuss modules online from the Thunderbird Business School,” the statement said.

“Through an inclusive learning community, participants will have opportunities to explore the fundamentals of business such as preparing business plans, obtaining capital and connecting with networks of successful businesswomen. These fundamentals will help participants build a better future for their families and

communities.”

The six-month programme culminates in a competition in which participants will compete for seed-money to start

or grow their businesses.