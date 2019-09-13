UN rights envoy coming next week

BY Staff Reporter

A UNITED Nations special rapporteur Clément Nyaletsossi Voule will visit Zimbabwe from September 17 to 27, 2019 to assess the country’s achievements and challenges in relation to the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

This is the first official visit to Zimbabwe by an independent human rights expert, appointed by the Human Rights Council.

“My upcoming visit to Zimbabwe represents a key opportunity to learn first-hand about laws, policies and national realities in relation to the rights to peaceful assembly and of association in light to the 2013 Constitution and the change of leadership,” Voule said.

“My mission will also serve to identify the opportunities and challenges the government faces in implementing articles 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, particularly in relation to the management of assemblies in the context of the recent protests.”

The human rights expert noted Zimbabwe’s May 1991 ratification of the covenant.

In a statement, the UN said the special rapporteur, who is visiting at the invitation of the government, will meet government officials, representatives of the judiciary, legislature, independent institutions and civil society.

He will also meet members of the international community including UN officials.

During his 10-day mission, Voule will travel to Bulawayo, Mutare and the Marange communities.

“I look forward to having a constructive engagement with the government, independent institutions and a wide range of civil society actors to identify needs and practical approaches in order to formulate constructive recommendations that can contribute to the strengthening of the civic space in the country,” he said.