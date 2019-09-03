Top acts for Hossana Concert

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere has roped in fellow top gospel musicians — Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Olinda Marowa and Vabati VaJehovha —as a way to bring diversity and break monotony during his Hossana Pakufamba Concert scheduled for this Saturday.

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he wanted gospel music fans to experience a diversity of gospel music’s sub-genres.

“These (musicians) are fellow workmates in the industry and I roped them in just to have diversity and creativity. Their different styles appeal to different groups of fans, so this will break the monotony of a single-musician show,” he said.

Marowa on Friday last week shared the stage with legendary South African gospel star Deborah Fraser during the launch of her fifth album, Yahweh, while Mutsvene has been on the roll since venturing into the music industry, with Vabati VaJehovha having become a household name and force to reckon with in choral apostolic gospel over the last few years.

Mhere said he was promising gospel lovers a top-drawer stage performance that will encompass praise and worship.

“I promise my fans a polished act and they will be blessed. I believe they will appreciate that this is more than just a show, but we are giving thanks and praise to God as well,” he said.

The Favour hit-maker said the show would also encompass a live DVD recording of his latest 12-track album, Greater than Solomon, that will also offer the fans in attendance a surreal experience,including the unpacking of all the songs on the new album.

During the launch of Greater than Solomon held at The Venue in Harare on June 21, Mhere sang only two songs from the new offering.

“We are also going to record a live DVD, so this will be a different experience from what they saw at the album launch,” he said.

“At the same time, we sang two songs from the album, but here we are unpacking the whole album. We have a lot of time to connect with our fans, so there is more value.”

With charges pegged at a paltry $20 and $10 for adults and children, respectively, Mhere said the idea was to ensure that fans came to praise and worship without being hindered by costs, adding that the minimal charge was meant to at least raise money to cover the show’s administrative costs.

“Our main agenda is not to make profit. We are in a difficult situation. We just want to pray and worship together. The fee is just to cover mainly the PA system, among other things. We can’t expect a huge profit because our main agenda on the day is to praise the Lord,” he said.