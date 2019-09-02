Tight security at Mafikizolo concert

ORGANISERS of South African Kwaito group, Mafikizolo’s Back in Town Concert in Harare, have assured music fans and stakeholders that there would be tight security at the show in the wake of rogue bouncers who have become a menace at many live concerts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The award-winning Mafikizolo — Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza who make up the group — will this Friday perform at the Harare International Conference Centre, alongside several other local music acts drawn from diverse genres, courtesy of PromaEvents.

Music promoters and fans have lately become victims of harassment and theft, often losing money and valuables to thieves and thugs masquerading as bouncers and operating in syndicates during live shows.

Without being hired, the thugs simply show up at the concerts and employ themselves to run the show, often charging less than the official gate charge. They then pocket the money, leaving organisers counting huge losses despite the massive crowds that would be in attendance.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, concert coordinator Blessing Jeke said as PromaEvents, their first priority was fans’ security since they were the paymasters in the showbiz industry.

“We have taken into consideration fans’ concern of thieves and thugs who have become a menace at concerts, where they steal from innocent people. I want to assure fans who will be coming for the show on Friday that they have nothing to worry about as there will be tight security provided both inside and outside the show venue,” he said.

“As we are into showbiz to bring entertainment to the people, we have taken serious measures about security issues, improving from the past so that music enthusiasts will not be scared to come for the shows because of the rogue bouncers and thugs, as we seek to take pleasure to another level.”

There have been calls by many music promoters to protect the industry from rogue elements. This has seen many promoters quitting the business as they would have incurred huge losses.

Jeke promised a flawless event.

“We are calling for fans to buy tickets in advance to avoid pressure on the day of the show, as we encourage people to move from buying tickets at the gate, which causes unnecessary congestion,” he said.

Supporting acts at the potentially explosive concert will include top rhumba outfit Diamond Musica, afro-jazz songstress Selmor Mtukudzi, pop singer Gemma Griffiths, dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu, afro singer Andy Muridzo, dancehall chanter Tocky Vibes and songbird Sasha Amadhuve.